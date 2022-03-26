4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Up 238.6% in March

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a growth of 238.6% from the February 28th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 552,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFNTF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 438,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,662. 4Front Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through the following segments: THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. The THC Cannabis segment engages in the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

