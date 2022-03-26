4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Up 238.6% in March

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a growth of 238.6% from the February 28th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 552,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FFNTF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 438,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,662. 4Front Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.
4Front Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)
