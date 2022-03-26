$6.23 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) will announce sales of $6.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.15 billion and the highest is $6.30 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia posted sales of $6.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full-year sales of $25.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.49 billion to $25.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.92 billion to $27.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Nova Scotia.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.74.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $74.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $760,634,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,629,000 after buying an additional 60,741 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

