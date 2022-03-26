66,606 Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Shares of LAZR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. 2,167,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,113,472. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a current ratio of 21.68.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $217,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $2,042,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,150 and have sold 463,105 shares valued at $6,594,392. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

