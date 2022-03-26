79,338 Shares in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.10% of BRP as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOOO. FMR LLC grew its position in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in BRP by 42.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,757,000 after purchasing an additional 478,167 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in BRP by 126.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 324,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,092,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BRP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in BRP by 89.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 331,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 156,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOOO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. lifted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

DOOO opened at $77.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.70. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $102.96.

BRP Profile (Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.