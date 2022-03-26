$905.29 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) will post $905.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900.90 million and the highest is $909.90 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $842.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.67. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $120.68.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total transaction of $227,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,109 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

