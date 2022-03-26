$99.63 Million in Sales Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) will post $99.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.54 million and the highest is $104.24 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $91.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $360.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $359.10 million to $362.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $512.46 million, with estimates ranging from $436.75 million to $557.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

TNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

NYSE:TNP opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $161.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

