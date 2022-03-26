ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.54

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, February 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.537 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th.

ABB has a dividend payout ratio of 47.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ABB to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $34.61 on Friday. ABB has a 1 year low of $30.07 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in ABB by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABB shares. HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

