AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 515,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,087,000 after buying an additional 39,859 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.33. 5,116,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.84 and a 52 week high of $161.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

