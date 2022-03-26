ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Up 213.0% in March

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 213.0% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAVMY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from €12.30 ($13.52) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.95) to €11.20 ($12.31) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABN AMRO Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $12.82 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $17.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39.

About ABN AMRO Bank (Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.