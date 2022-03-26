ACENT (ACE) Price Hits $0.0279 on Exchanges

ACENT (ACE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $653,336.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ACENT has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One ACENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ACENT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00035431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00112670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ACENT

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.