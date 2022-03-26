Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 279,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.
Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
