ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.90

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and traded as high as $35.10. ACNB shares last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 14,545 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ACNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get ACNB alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.09.

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

In related news, Chairman Alan J. Stock purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $166,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott L. Kelley bought 1,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,232 shares of company stock valued at $239,633 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 79.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ACNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,381,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACNB in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in ACNB by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACNB)

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.