Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.26 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,387.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.89 or 0.07037713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.11 or 0.00277354 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.45 or 0.00814309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00107808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013353 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.82 or 0.00470450 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.48 or 0.00471936 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

