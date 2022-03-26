Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Up 302.5% in March

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 302.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AE. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $37.02 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:AE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.40). Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

