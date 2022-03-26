ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.79

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as low as $1.30. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 9,890 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $17.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ADDvantage Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:AEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 87.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.