Adshares (ADS) Price Up 36.2% This Week

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Adshares has a total market cap of $127.77 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $5.32 or 0.00011940 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.14 or 0.00204610 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 24,022,113 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

