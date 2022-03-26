Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.39.

AAP stock opened at $215.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.60 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

