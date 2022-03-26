Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Update

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the February 28th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Adventus Mining stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. Adventus Mining has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADVZF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Adventus Mining from C$1.55 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

