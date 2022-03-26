Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.43

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $1.40. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 856,568 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.
The firm has a market cap of $144.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81.
About Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.