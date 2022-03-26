AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DWAW. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 64,437 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,170,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,247,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 113,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DWAW opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $40.05.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.