Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. Affinity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 6.44%.

In other Affinity Bancshares news, Director Howard G. Roberts purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $45,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $316,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 27.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Affinity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

