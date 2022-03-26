AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.00. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

About AGNC Investment (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.