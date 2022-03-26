AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.00.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 121.01%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

