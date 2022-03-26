AI Doctor (AIDOC) Market Capitalization Achieves $75,414.01

AI Doctor (AIDOC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One AI Doctor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $75,414.01 and $31.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AIDOC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars.

