Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “N/A” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.39 ($3.72).

Several research firms recently issued reports on AF. Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.41) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.96) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.81) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.56) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($1.98) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

EPA:AF opened at €4.05 ($4.45) on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($7.56) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($16.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.05.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

