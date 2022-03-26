AirSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.59 Million (AST)

AirSwap (AST) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $24.59 million and approximately $969,892.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00035316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00112444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

