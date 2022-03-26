Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.30

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $1.15. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 93,331 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

