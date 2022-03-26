Akroma (AKA) Market Cap Tops $25,435.88

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Akroma has a total market cap of $25,435.88 and approximately $31.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Akroma has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.93 or 0.07052337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00108487 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.