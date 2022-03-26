Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,542,900 shares, a growth of 199.0% from the February 28th total of 850,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,714.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFFF opened at $0.75 on Friday. Alfa has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Alfa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

