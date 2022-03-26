AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the February 28th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWF. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2,577.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AWF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 187,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,210. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

