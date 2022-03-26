AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 193.9% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AFB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. 119,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,347. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $15.58.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.