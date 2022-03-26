Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,075 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.47% of Allison Transmission worth $17,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

