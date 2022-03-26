AllSafe Achieves Market Capitalization of $81,819.64 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $81,819.64 and $27.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00023827 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

