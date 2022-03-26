Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alstom from €48.00 ($52.75) to €47.00 ($51.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alstom from €59.00 ($64.84) to €50.00 ($54.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alstom from €43.00 ($47.25) to €41.00 ($45.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alstom has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

