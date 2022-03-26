Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

ALSMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alstom from €48.00 ($52.75) to €47.00 ($51.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alstom from €59.00 ($64.84) to €50.00 ($54.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alstom from €43.00 ($47.25) to €41.00 ($45.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

ALSMY stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. Alstom has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

