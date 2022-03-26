Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX opened at $69.25 on Friday. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $90.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 54.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.