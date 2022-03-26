Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AYX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of AYX opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $90.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing bought 56,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.71 per share, with a total value of $3,165,943.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,776,000 after purchasing an additional 933,897 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,040,000 after purchasing an additional 894,582 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $49,610,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth $51,750,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $31,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

