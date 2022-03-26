Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMADY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $62.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of -189.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.