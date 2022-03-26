American Sierra Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMNP) Short Interest Update

American Sierra Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 257.1% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMNP opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. American Sierra Gold has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

Medinah Gold, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nevada.

