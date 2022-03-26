AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $154.69 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,006 shares of company stock worth $19,057,084 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $188,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,537,000 after buying an additional 842,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after buying an additional 338,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,345,000 after buying an additional 316,377 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

