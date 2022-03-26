Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) Trading Down 2.5%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. 29,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 590,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amesite by 1,161.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 364,621 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amesite in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amesite during the third quarter worth $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amesite by 100.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 21,543 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amesite during the third quarter worth $30,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. Its customers include businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

