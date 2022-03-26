Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) Trading Down 2.5%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSTGet Rating)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. 29,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 590,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amesite by 1,161.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 364,621 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amesite in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amesite during the third quarter worth $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amesite by 100.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 21,543 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amesite during the third quarter worth $30,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST)

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. Its customers include businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

