Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) to post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. 621,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,919. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 565,132 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 117,124.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 33,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 54,242 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

