Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.03

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.03 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.44 ($0.02). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,728,523 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £20.20 million and a PE ratio of -14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.03.
Amur Minerals Company Profile (LON:AMC)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Amur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.