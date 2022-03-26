ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Update

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 387.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALNPY opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.35. ANA has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $5.51.

Get ANA alerts:

ANA Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.