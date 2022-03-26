Analysts Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $977.68 Million

Analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) will post $977.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $955.02 million and the highest is $1.00 billion. Brinker International reported sales of $828.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.53.

Shares of EAT opened at $36.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.50.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,249 in the last 90 days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after buying an additional 1,928,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $22,115,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $14,261,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Brinker International by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 738,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,035,000 after purchasing an additional 353,132 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

