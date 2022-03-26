Analysts Anticipate Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.46 Billion

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Brokerages expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) to post sales of $6.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.38 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $6.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $26.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.94 billion to $26.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.75 billion to $27.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.58.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 185,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 27,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $109.13 on Friday. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $94.40 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day moving average of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

