Analysts Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $779.43 Million

Analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) to report $779.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $773.20 million and the highest is $784.98 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $727.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

DY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.87. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $2,320,000. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,309,000 after purchasing an additional 125,843 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

