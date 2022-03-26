Analysts Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $779.43 Million

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DYGet Rating) to report $779.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $773.20 million and the highest is $784.98 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $727.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

DY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.87. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $2,320,000. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,309,000 after purchasing an additional 125,843 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.