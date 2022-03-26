Analysts Anticipate Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) will post $4.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.87 billion and the lowest is $4.74 billion. Eaton reported sales of $4.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $20.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.36 billion to $20.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.60 billion to $21.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $1,235,314,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Eaton by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,415 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Eaton by 35,936.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after acquiring an additional 618,826 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 23,049.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 597,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after buying an additional 451,727 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETN opened at $154.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a 52-week low of $131.86 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

