Analysts Anticipate EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Post Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) will report $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.70. EPAM Systems posted earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $10.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $12.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $15.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,237,000 after purchasing an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $21.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,165. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.78.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

