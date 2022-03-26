Analysts Anticipate Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) to Post $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 28.06%.

PAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

NYSE:PAC traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.05. The stock had a trading volume of 54,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $98.64 and a 52 week high of $155.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

